Move over, Blue Bell! There’s a new ice cream in town, and it’s all to support Houston

Stop what you’re doing, Houston, and grab your comfy clothes because, thanks to Lee’s Creamery in Houston, you can now give back to the city by eating what we all scream for:

Ice cream.

The hometown creamery recently created a new flavor called “Buffalo Bayou” concocted to benefit Harvey relief.

While the name might conjure up visions of muddy water and gators, the combination of ingredients is an ice cream lover’s dream.

“Buffalo Bayou” is a milk chocolate ice cream churned with homemade salted caramel marshmallows, toffee chips, “blondie” chunks, toasted pecans, and a caramel swirl.





Our NEW Buffalo Bayou Ice Cream tastes great and supports a great cause. 100% of proceeds go towards @SylvesterTurner Hurricane Relief Fund pic.twitter.com/2HkPn2VoFr — Petite Sweets (@PetiteSweetsHTX) September 8, 2017

You can find the flavor at Petite Sweets in Upper Kirby and at Lee’s Fried Chicken and Donuts in the Heights.

While you’re at Petite Sweets, pick up a few of their salty caramel macrons, which also benefit Harvey recovery through the end of September.

All proceeds from the sale of “Buffalo Bayou” will go to the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

Let’s get fat together, Houston. It’s for charity.