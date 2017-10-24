Move over, Kate: There may be a new lover in Justin Verlander’s life

As the Houston Astros travel to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series this week, a love triangle straight out of a Hollywood screenplay may reportedly tear this Cinderella team apart.

Following a winning performance in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees, Astros ace pitcher Justin Verlander transcended into J.J. Watt status, heaped with praise by media, fans and teammates alike.

However, only one came out to declare his true, deep affection:

“I literally love Justin Verlander,” second baseman and the AL’s Most Valuable Player favorite Jose Altuve said postgame. “I know he’s going out there and doing everything he can to win this game, so everybody in the lineup wants to support him, want to score runs for him because we know the kind of guy he is.”





Prior to Game 7 of the Yankees series, Verlander responded with his own affectionate Tweet:

While Houston may support the budding bromance and deep connection between all of the Astros players, Verlander’s fiancee and former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kate Upton may not be feeling the love.

According to an interview with ESPN, Verlander credited Upton with reinforcing his decision to waive his no-trade clause and come to Houston:

“I looked at Kate, and I go, ‘Screw it; We’re going to Houston,'” Verlander said in an interview with ESPN. “And she’s like, ‘Heck yeah.’ You know, I’m kind of trying to say the right language here. But she says, ‘Heck yeah, we’re going,’ and that was it. That was the decision.”

Despite her enthusiasm, it’s a good bet that the 5’10” All-American beauty never expected to compete for her fiance’s affections with a 5’6” Dominican infielder.

Will a World Series win for the Astros cause the ace pitcher to drop the former supermodel like he did so many Yankee hitters?

Stay tuned to the next thrilling episode of this soap opera in the making!

Go, Astros!!