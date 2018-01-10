Menu
Police say a group of men and women found out just how urgently nature can call over the weekend at a Spring Branch apartment complex:


Three women and two men stopped at the residence to use the restroom, approaching a unit at the complex and asking to use the facilities.

Shortly after, however, the group returned to rob the apartment.

The five suspects reportedly charged into the unit armed, holding a gun to one resident on the first floor; authorities said other suspects ransacked the apartment, threatening its occupants with their lives.

Investigators said they believe the suspects to be looking for money and phones, according to accounts from the terrorized victims.

The group did escape the scene, and, now, police are investigating the matter further.

If you would like to share information on this incident, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
