NBC sent a not-so-subtle message to the Texans about Colin Kaepernick earlier this week

Earlier this week, two hosts of NBC’s “Football Night in America” pre-game show called on the Houston Texans to sign free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick as a replacement for injured rookie QB Deshaun Watson.

Former Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy and former New England Patriots defensive back Rodney Harrison both stated the Texans should sign Kaepernick to help their struggling team:

“Sign Colin Kaepernick,” Dungy said on air. “You don’t have good quarterback play. When you have a mobile quarterback, your offense looks different. There is a mobile quarterback out there to get.”





Harrison voiced his agreement with Dungy’s assessment, as well as his opinion on how the Texans players would interpret the team’s unwillingness to sign a free agent quarterback with Super Bowl experience:

“As a player, I would lose all respect for my coaches and my organization if there was a guy out there that actually started a Super Bowl that is better than the guy that we have,” Harrison said following Dungy. “How do you have confidence in your coach? How can you trust what your coach is trying to sell, the system that he is trying to sell, when he is not doing everything in his power to win football games?”

Earlier this week, the Texans signed career backup quarterbacks Matt McGloin and T.J. Yates to sit behind starter Tom Savage, but, this past Sunday, the Texans lost to the Indianapolis Colts 20-13.

The Texans showed four plays inside the Colts’ 10-yard line at the end of the game, but failed to score a touchdown after Savage fumbled on fourth and goal on the game’s final play.

Kaepernick remains unsigned since last year, when he started kneeling during the national anthem, reporteldy in protest of several incidents where white police officers shot and killed unarmed African-American men.

The protests gained both backing from several players and outrage from owners, fans, sponsors and the White House.

Kaepernick filed a collusion grievance against the league, claiming the owners shut him out of an opportunity to play due to his protests.

