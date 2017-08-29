Need help or want to in Houston? Here’s where to seek shelter and donate supplies

In Harvey’s aftermath, shelters are opening all over Houston.

In addition to the makeshift refugee camps, the city is opening some facilities, including libraries, as multi-service centers where displaced residents can seek safety during the day.

The multi-service centers will not be offering places to sleep, but authorities want to assure the public none of the facilities will check immigration status, though individuals are searched at the door. A list of shelters and multi-service centers is below.





Shelters are filling up quickly, but the city is working hard to find a place for everyone.

Emergency management officials urge people to call the shelter before they go there, if possible.

Houston’s biggest shelter, the George R. Brown convention center, is over-capacity with over 9,000 evacuees.

However people are still flooding through the doors, and volunteers ensure no one will be turned away.

The Red Cross is working hard to staff the shelter and says they plan to do what it takes to serve everyone.

Originally, the George R. Brown convention center was expected to hold at most 5,000 people, and the shelters need volunteers to help them run.

Volunteer nurses and social workers are gravely needed, but you can also donate directly to the shelters by bringing supplies to them on-site.

Requested supplies include towels, clothing for adults and children, socks, pillows, blankets and yoga mats.

If you can’t bring supplies, you can donate funds:

The Red Cross is accepting donations via phone at 1-800-RED-CROSS or by texting HARVEY to 90999. Each text message represents a $10 donation.

You can also donate on iTunes, and the Salvation Army is collecting donations via 1-800-SAL-ARMY.

Shelters:

Beyond Walls Outreach Center

11214 Plainsfields Street

Houston

Copperfield Church (Open as shelter)

8350 Hwy 6 N

Houston, Texas 77095

(281) 856-2273

Church of Christ Champions (70 people)

13901 Cutten Rd

Houston, Texas

Christ United Methodist Church

3300 Austin Parkway

Sugar Land

City of Arcola Community Center (City Hall)

13222 Highway 6

Rosharon

Creekside Christian Fellowship

16628 TX-36

Needville

George Junior High School

4601 Airport Avenue

Rosenberg

Sugar Land First United Methodist Church

431 Eldridge Road

Sugar Land

Lone Star Convention Center – At capacity

9055 Airport Rd.

Conroe TX 77303

Sacred Heart Church

109 N. Frazier

Conroe, Texas

Golden Acres Baptist Church

2812 Pansy

Pasadena, Texas

(281) 487-0582

Kempner High School

14777 Voss Rd

Sugar Land,

Texas 77498

Knights of Columbus High Schoo

703 Columbus Rd

Wallis, Texas 77485

Marshall High School (Full)

1220 Buffalo Run

Missouri City, Texas 77489

(281) 634-6630

North Shore 9th Grade Campus

13501 Hollypark Dr

(832) 386-3400

New Covenant Church

901 Wilson Rd

Humble, Texas

Pasadena High School

206 South Shaver

(713) 740-0310

Salvation Army (Currently at capacity)

2732 Cherrybrook

Pasadena

BF Terry High School

5500 Avenue N

Rosenberg, Texas 77471

George Jr High School

4601 Airport Ave

Rosenberg, Texas 77471

Staging Centers (Before Moving to a Shelter):

Fallbrook Church

12512 Walters

Houston, Texas 77014

Lyndale United Church

503 Reeid

Houston, Texas 77002

MD Anderson YMCA

705 Cavalcade

Houston, Texas 77009

Trotter Family YMCA

1331 Augusta Drive

Houston, Texas 77057

Community of Faith Church

1024 Pinemont Drive

Houston, Texas 77091

Eagle Heights Church

16718 W Bellfort St

Richmond, TX 77407

Wedgwood Elementary School (600 people)

4000 Friendswood Link Rd

Friendswood, TX 77546

The Richard E. Berry Educational Support Center

8877 Barker Cypress Road

Cypress, Texas 77433

Calvary Houston Church (200 people)

3700 FM 528 Rd

Friendswood, TX 77546

Friendswood High School (200 people)

702 Greenbriar Dr

Friendswood, TX 77546

Friendswood Activity Building (80 people)

416 Morningside Dr

Friendswood, TX 77546

The Red Cross is considering opening a shelter at Landolt Elementary School

2104 Pilgrims Point Dr

Friendswood, TX 77546

Living Stones Church

1407 Victory Lane

Alvin, Texas 77511

Clute Intermediate School (Pets welcome)

421 E. Main Street

Clute, Texas 77531

St. Simon and Jude – At capacity

26777 Glen Loch Road

The Woodlands, TX 77381

MET Church

13000 Jones Road

Houston TX 77070

Klein ISD Multi-Purpose Center

7500 FM 2920

Spring, TX 77379

Morton Ranch High School (At capacity)

21000 Franz Rd

Katy, TX 77449

Cinco Ranch High School (At capacity)

23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd.

Katy, TX 77494

Coldspring-Oakhurst Consolidated ISD Jones Educational Complex

125 FM 1514

Coldspring, TX 77331

Tennis and Rec Center

2701 Cypress Point Dr.

Missouri City, TX 77459

Church Project (Closed due to flooding)

295 Sawdust Rd.

Spring, 77380

Living Christ Church

14035 Beechnut St.

Houston, TX 77083

Sheldon Elementary

17203 Hall Shepperd Rd.

Houston, TX 77049

The Family Life Center

527 S. Houston Avenue

Humble, TX. 77338

Golden Acres Baptist Church

2812 Pansy St.

Pasadena, TX 77503

The American Legion Hall in Crosby

14890 FM 2100

Crosby, TX 77532

M.O. Campbell Educational Center

1865 Aldine Bender Rd.

Houston, TX 77032

Dobie High School

10220 Blackhawk Blvd.

Houston, TX 77089

Francis Scott Key Middle School

4000 Kelley St.

Houston, TX 77026

Pasadena High School

206 South Shaver

Pasadena, TX 77506

West Side High School

14201 Briar Forest Dr.

Houston, TX 77077

Paul Revere Middle School

10502 Briar Forest Dr.

Houston, TX 77042

Sheldon Elementary School

17203 Hall Shepperd

Houston,TX 77049

East Texas Dream Center

301 S. 1st St.

Conroe, TX 77301

Bell County Expo Center

301 West Loop

Belton, Texas 76513

Central Elementary School

1900 N Downing St

.Angleton, TX 77515

Channelview High School

1100 Sheldon Rd

Channelview, Texas 77530

(281) 452-1450

Crosby Middle School

14703 FM 2100

Crosby, Texas

First Baptist Church Highlands

210 N. Magnolia

Highlands 77562

First Baptist Church Tomball

401 Oxford St.

Tomball 77375

Friendswood High School

702 Greenbriar Dr

Friendswood 77546

George R. Brown

1001 Avenida de Las Americas

Houston 77010

Golden Acres Bapist Church

2812 Pansey St.

Pasadena 77503

Key Middle School

4000 Kelly St.

Houston 77026

MO Campbell Ed. Center

1865 Aldine Bender

Houston 77032

Patrick Henry Middle School

10702 East Hardy Rd

Houston 77093

South Houston Intermediate

900 College

Wheatley High School

4801 Providence St

Houston 77020

Westside High School

14201 Briar Forest

Houston 77077

Copeland Elementary

24405 E Lake Houston Pkwy.

Huffman 77336

Shepherd Community Center

1025 FM 150 East

Shepherd 77371

Bull Salas Park – At capacity

21679 McCleskey Road

New Caney 77357

Magnolia High School

14350 FM 1488

Magnolia 77354

Under and Over Fellowship – at capacity

600 S. Frasier St.

Conroe 77301

College Park High School-Still has room

3701 College Park Drive

The Woodlands

Multi-service Centers:

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center

6402 Market Street

Houston Texas 77020

832.395.0895

Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center

4014 Market Street

Houston, Texas 77020

832.393.3800

Klein Multi-Purpose Center

7500 FM 2920

Klein, Texas 77379

Klein Oak High School

22603 Northcrest Dr.

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center

9314 Cullen

Houston, Texas 77051

832.395.0069

Third Ward Multi-Service Center

3611 Ennis Street

Houston, Texas 77004

832.393.4051

West End Multi-Service Center

170 Heights Blvd

Houston, Texas 77007

832.393.5950

John Peavy Senior Center

3814 Market Street

Houston, Texas 77020

Kashmere Gardens Branch Library

5411 Pardee

Houston, Texas 77026