Need help or want to in Houston? Here’s where to seek shelter and donate supplies

In Harvey’s aftermath, shelters are opening all over Houston.
In addition to the makeshift refugee camps, the city is opening some facilities, including libraries, as multi-service centers where displaced residents can seek safety during the day.
The multi-service centers will not be offering places to sleep, but authorities want to assure the public none of the facilities will check immigration status, though individuals are searched at the door. A list of shelters and multi-service centers is below.
Shelters are filling up quickly, but the city is working hard to find a place for everyone.
Emergency management officials urge people to call the shelter before they go there, if possible.
Houston’s biggest shelter, the George R. Brown convention center, is over-capacity with over 9,000 evacuees.
However people are still flooding through the doors, and volunteers ensure no one will be turned away.
The Red Cross is working hard to staff the shelter and says they plan to do what it takes to serve everyone.
Originally, the George R. Brown convention center was expected to hold at most 5,000 people, and the shelters need volunteers to help them run.
Volunteer nurses and social workers are gravely needed, but you can also donate directly to the shelters by bringing supplies to them on-site.
Requested supplies include towels, clothing for adults and children, socks, pillows, blankets and yoga mats.
If you can’t bring supplies, you can donate funds:
The Red Cross is accepting donations via phone at 1-800-RED-CROSS or by texting HARVEY to 90999. Each text message represents a $10 donation.
You can also donate on iTunes, and the Salvation Army is collecting donations via 1-800-SAL-ARMY.
Shelters:
Beyond Walls Outreach Center
11214 Plainsfields Street
Houston
Copperfield Church (Open as shelter)
8350 Hwy 6 N
Houston, Texas 77095
(281) 856-2273
Church of Christ Champions (70 people)
13901 Cutten Rd
Houston, Texas
Christ United Methodist Church
3300 Austin Parkway
Sugar Land
City of Arcola Community Center (City Hall)
13222 Highway 6
Rosharon
Creekside Christian Fellowship
16628 TX-36
Needville
George Junior High School
4601 Airport Avenue
Rosenberg
Sugar Land First United Methodist Church
431 Eldridge Road
Sugar Land
Lone Star Convention Center – At capacity
9055 Airport Rd.
Conroe TX 77303
Sacred Heart Church
109 N. Frazier
Conroe, Texas
Golden Acres Baptist Church
2812 Pansy
Pasadena, Texas
(281) 487-0582
Kempner High School
14777 Voss Rd
Sugar Land,
Texas 77498
Knights of Columbus High Schoo
703 Columbus Rd
Wallis, Texas 77485
Marshall High School (Full)
1220 Buffalo Run
Missouri City, Texas 77489
(281) 634-6630
North Shore 9th Grade Campus
13501 Hollypark Dr
(832) 386-3400
New Covenant Church
901 Wilson Rd
Humble, Texas
Pasadena High School
206 South Shaver
(713) 740-0310
Salvation Army (Currently at capacity)
2732 Cherrybrook
Pasadena
BF Terry High School
5500 Avenue N
Rosenberg, Texas 77471
George Jr High School
4601 Airport Ave
Rosenberg, Texas 77471
Staging Centers (Before Moving to a Shelter):
Fallbrook Church
12512 Walters
Houston, Texas 77014
Lyndale United Church
503 Reeid
Houston, Texas 77002
MD Anderson YMCA
705 Cavalcade
Houston, Texas 77009
Trotter Family YMCA
1331 Augusta Drive
Houston, Texas 77057
Community of Faith Church
1024 Pinemont Drive
Houston, Texas 77091
Eagle Heights Church
16718 W Bellfort St
Richmond, TX 77407
Wedgwood Elementary School (600 people)
4000 Friendswood Link Rd
Friendswood, TX 77546
The Richard E. Berry Educational Support Center
8877 Barker Cypress Road
Cypress, Texas 77433
Calvary Houston Church (200 people)
3700 FM 528 Rd
Friendswood, TX 77546
Friendswood High School (200 people)
702 Greenbriar Dr
Friendswood, TX 77546
Friendswood Activity Building (80 people)
416 Morningside Dr
Friendswood, TX 77546
The Red Cross is considering opening a shelter at Landolt Elementary School
2104 Pilgrims Point Dr
Friendswood, TX 77546
Living Stones Church
1407 Victory Lane
Alvin, Texas 77511
Clute Intermediate School (Pets welcome)
421 E. Main Street
Clute, Texas 77531
St. Simon and Jude – At capacity
26777 Glen Loch Road
The Woodlands, TX 77381
MET Church
13000 Jones Road
Houston TX 77070
Klein ISD Multi-Purpose Center
7500 FM 2920
Spring, TX 77379
Morton Ranch High School (At capacity)
21000 Franz Rd
Katy, TX 77449
Cinco Ranch High School (At capacity)
23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd.
Katy, TX 77494
Coldspring-Oakhurst Consolidated ISD Jones Educational Complex
125 FM 1514
Coldspring, TX 77331
Tennis and Rec Center
2701 Cypress Point Dr.
Missouri City, TX 77459
Church Project (Closed due to flooding)
295 Sawdust Rd.
Spring, 77380
Living Christ Church
14035 Beechnut St.
Houston, TX 77083
Sheldon Elementary
17203 Hall Shepperd Rd.
Houston, TX 77049
The Family Life Center
527 S. Houston Avenue
Humble, TX. 77338
Golden Acres Baptist Church
2812 Pansy St.
Pasadena, TX 77503
The American Legion Hall in Crosby
14890 FM 2100
Crosby, TX 77532
M.O. Campbell Educational Center
1865 Aldine Bender Rd.
Houston, TX 77032
Dobie High School
10220 Blackhawk Blvd.
Houston, TX 77089
Francis Scott Key Middle School
4000 Kelley St.
Houston, TX 77026
Pasadena High School
206 South Shaver
Pasadena, TX 77506
West Side High School
14201 Briar Forest Dr.
Houston, TX 77077
Paul Revere Middle School
10502 Briar Forest Dr.
Houston, TX 77042
Sheldon Elementary School
17203 Hall Shepperd
Houston,TX 77049
East Texas Dream Center
301 S. 1st St.
Conroe, TX 77301
Bell County Expo Center
301 West Loop
Belton, Texas 76513
Central Elementary School
1900 N Downing St
.Angleton, TX 77515
Channelview High School
1100 Sheldon Rd
Channelview, Texas 77530
(281) 452-1450
Crosby Middle School
14703 FM 2100
Crosby, Texas
First Baptist Church Highlands
210 N. Magnolia
Highlands 77562
First Baptist Church Tomball
401 Oxford St.
Tomball 77375
Friendswood High School
702 Greenbriar Dr
Friendswood 77546
George R. Brown
1001 Avenida de Las Americas
Houston 77010
Golden Acres Bapist Church
2812 Pansey St.
Pasadena 77503
Key Middle School
4000 Kelly St.
Houston 77026
MO Campbell Ed. Center
1865 Aldine Bender
Houston 77032
Patrick Henry Middle School
10702 East Hardy Rd
Houston 77093
South Houston Intermediate
900 College
Wheatley High School
4801 Providence St
Houston 77020
Westside High School
14201 Briar Forest
Houston 77077
Copeland Elementary
24405 E Lake Houston Pkwy.
Huffman 77336
Shepherd Community Center
1025 FM 150 East
Shepherd 77371
Bull Salas Park – At capacity
21679 McCleskey Road
New Caney 77357
Magnolia High School
14350 FM 1488
Magnolia 77354
Under and Over Fellowship – at capacity
600 S. Frasier St.
Conroe 77301
College Park High School-Still has room
3701 College Park Drive
The Woodlands
Multi-service Centers:
Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center
6402 Market Street
Houston Texas 77020
832.395.0895
Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center
4014 Market Street
Houston, Texas 77020
832.393.3800
Klein Multi-Purpose Center
7500 FM 2920
Klein, Texas 77379
Klein Oak High School
22603 Northcrest Dr.
Sunnyside Multi-Service Center
9314 Cullen
Houston, Texas 77051
832.395.0069
Third Ward Multi-Service Center
3611 Ennis Street
Houston, Texas 77004
832.393.4051
West End Multi-Service Center
170 Heights Blvd
Houston, Texas 77007
832.393.5950
John Peavy Senior Center
3814 Market Street
Houston, Texas 77020
Kashmere Gardens Branch Library
5411 Pardee
Houston, Texas 77026