Need The Pill and other contraceptives fast? There’s an app for that too.

You’ve heard of food deserts? Now there’s such thing as “contraception deserts.”

Texas actually qualifies as one, which has set the stage for one of the weirder apps to come along in a long time: Texas-based Nurx, which delivers contraception to your door.

The company, which launched on Monday, is hoping to exploit a region that is starved for contraception access.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the state has a ratio of 1 clinic to every 1,000 women seeking publicly funded contraceptives. In addition, Texas is considered the state with the highest rate of pregnancy-related deaths in the U.S.





“Women should not have to jump through unnecessary hoops just to access birth control,” Nurx’s medical director Jessica Knox said.