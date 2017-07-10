Neil Gaiman visits Houston’s Wortham Center for a night of storytelling

Author Neil Gaiman, known for the epic saga of the “Sandman” comic series and more recently for his novel “American Gods,” took the stage at Houston’s Wortham Center on Saturday night, according to the Houston Press.

After relating some stories to the audience, notable one about coming to Galveston to avoid a freezing Wisconsin and finish up a few projects he was working on at the time, there was a short Q&A session. As one would expect, Gaiman fielded several questions on the topic of writing, giving advice to new writers and the difficulties of mustering creativity. Instead of simply answering questions in the moment, Gaiman had a list of 100 questions he had chosen to answer. They ranged from the practical to the facetious, one asking just “How’s it going?” “Pretty well so far,” Gaiman replied.





Of course the night wouldn’t have been complete without a few readings. Gaiman chose several short works to read from his books of short stories like “Trigger Warning” and his recently released take on Norse mythology.

