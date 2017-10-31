New details from HPD’s sex sting operation shows Houstonians’ true colors behind closed doors

After Houston vice officers announced the results of a 10-day prostitution sting, parts of the community say they are reeling after learning the identities of some of the arrested.

In addition to a police officer, a Sheldon ISD teacher, a TSA agent and two lawyers, HPD officers said they arrested a local pastor during the sting.

Ermonte Moliere is known to be the senior pastor for the First Haitian Community Church.

HPD officials said they are targeting johns in an effort to combat the sex trade from the buyer-side of the affairs.

By reducing demand, Chief Art Acevedo said he believes officers could reduce the incentive for pimps and sex traffickers to force women into the industry.

“These 139 individuals are part of the reason the sex trade is alive here in Houston,” Acevedo said in a press conference regarding the arrests. “These men should be ashamed.”

