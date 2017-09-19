New evacuee shelters causing frustration for some

The Red Cross recently moved 540 evacuees still displaced by Harvey to a new shelter in a warehouse on the south side of Houston, causing frustration for some about the conditions as the shelter gets set up.

According to KHOU.com, they were formerly being housed at GRB convention center. Some evacuees told KHOU that conditions at the shelter aren’t very good, listing “the air, the food, the bathrooms and the showers” specifically.

Evacuees staying at the shelter say that there aren’t enough bathrooms and the air inside the building is very hot. Now that everyone has been moved, the warehouse’s large doors can be shut, which will hopefully reduce the temperature inside.





A representative from the Red Cross told KHOU that the organization was “doing the best we can to make sure people have a roof over their head and meals throughout the day.”

The Red Cross is working in conjunction with FEMA and city officials to get evacuees housed in more permanent condition. That will have to include the 2100 people at NRG stadium, as that shelter is scheduled to close this Saturday.

