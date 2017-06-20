New inovative dining hall to be coming to downtown Houston soon

The team behind two popular Houston eateries is aiming to take a bite out of downtown with an exciting new food hall concept.

Anh Mai and Lian Pham, the partners behind Conservatory and Prohibition, are eyeing a 9,000-square-foot space on the ground floor of Aris Market Square, at the corner of Travis and Preston streets, for what they’re calling Bravery Chef Hall.

The new venue will feature five kitchens and dining stations, each anchored by a separate chef with a unique concept. Each station will seat between 30 to 40 people, the organizers say.





In addition, there will be two separate cocktail bars, as well as a 4,000-square-foot patio and sidewalk cafe seating.

Conservatory was technically the city’s first food hall, but this new endeavor will bring the “food hall” concept to more people, with increased dining options as well as space.

“This is not like Conservatory, it’s something brand-new,” Mai said.