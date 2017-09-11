New Orleans pens a requited love letter to Houston to heal the Harvey heartbreak

Sunday’s Houston Chronicle carried a special message for Houstonians.

On behalf of the city of New Orleans, it appears the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corp. penned the note, in the form of a full-page ad.

Both the wife and I got a little moist-eye reading this full-page ad in this morning's @HoustonChron. Cheers to you, NOLA. pic.twitter.com/6OqGpXmYwT — Matt Schwartz (@SchwartzChron) September 10, 2017

“Twelve years ago, you took in hundreds of thousands of us. You opened your homes, closets, and kitchens. You found schools for our kids and jobs to tide us over. Some of us are still there. And when the rest of the world told us not to rebuild, you told us not to listen. Keep our city and traditions alive.





“Now, no two storms are the same. Comparing rising waters is a waste of energy when you need it most. But know this – in our darkest hour, we found peace and a scorching, bright light of hope with our friends in Texas. And we hope you’ll find the same in us.

“Our doors are open. Our clothes come in every size. There’s hot food on the stove, and our cabinets are well-stocked. We promise to always share what we have.

“Soon, home will feel like home again, even if it seems like a lifetime away. We’ll be battling for football recruits under the Friday night lights. You’ll tell us to stop trying to barbeque. We’ll tell you to lay off your crawfish boil and come have the real thing. But for as long as you need, we’re here to help.

Call it just another reason to love NOLA.