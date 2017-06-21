New surveillance video shows a terrifying and systematic home-invasion attack

A new video has surfaced showing the brutal and terrifying moment when five men invaded a home in west Houston last month, terrorizing a homeowner who has since moved from the property because of related trauma from the incident.

Houston Police hope you can identify this gang of robbers. At 10, hear from the fearful homeowner who considers himself lucky to be alive. pic.twitter.com/nizL0qiqI8 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) June 20, 2017

As the five men entered the home, the video shows one with a battering ram. Once they gained access to the property, they tied up a man, who wants to remain unidentified, and beat him, demanding money.





“My arms were in front of me, and they laid me on my stomach with my hands tied to my chest,” said the victim to ABC 13. “They were stepping on top of me, kicking me and hitting me with a pistol on my head. They put scissors to my fingers and said, ‘Where’s the money?'” he added.

The men left the home with guns, jewelry, designer handbags and other valuables. The victim and his family have since moved out of the house, fearing another incident. He said he thought he was going to be killed and “made peace” with it.

Police identify the burglars as dark-skinned, Spanish-speaking men — possibly Colombian. Crime Stoppers is asking for help in finding the men and offering a reward.