New video of 3-year-old Sherin Matthews missing in Richardson hopes to bring more eyes to her case

A report Monday by CBSDFW’s YouTube account shows snippets of Sherin Matthews, the three-year-old Texas girl missing since Oct. 7, as a happy child.

The clips taken by family acquaintances show Sherin playing at church, and video from her birthday party.

Richardson police are still searching for Sherin who went missing Oct. 7 at around 3:00 am from her foster home after her foster father sent her to stand 100 yards from their home as punishment for not finishing her milk. Sherin, who was adopted from India, has struggled to put on weight — she was only 22 pounds.





RELATED: Punished for a tantrum a 3-year-old Texas girl is still missing after she was sent to stand in an alley

The Matthews family car was unaccounted for between the hours of 4:00 am and 5:00 am that same morning, and police are still trying to find out why. Richardson police toed an Acura SUV that left the Matthews home within that same window of time and day, which they continue to investigate.

Sherin’s foster parents have reportedly stopped cooperating with investigators.

Another missing person case turned out to have a tragic end when a Houston man was found dead the day after he was reported missing. According to click2houston.com, the man suffered from dementia, as well as multiple other medical conditions. Mario Garduno, 58, was found Monday, and the cause of death has not been confirmed.

A small memorial has already been constructed where Sherin Matthews was last seen. Volunteers and police continue to search. The FBI has now been brought in on the search, according to ABCDFW, and authorities remain hopeful she’ll be found safe.

RELATED: After a phone call to mom, there is good news in the search for a local missing 15-year-old.