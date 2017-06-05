Nine injured, including seven children, in southeast Houston crash

A possibly intoxicated driver in a Lexus carrying at least four children crossed into oncoming traffic late last night in southeast Houston and hit an SUV head-on before fleeing the scene with his injured passengers.

The driver of the Lexus, Elmer Jose Sandoval, 25, has six pending charges of intoxication assault, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Shortly after the accident, a Cadillac picked up Sandoval and his passengers. Two adults and three children were injured in the Ford Expedition. The driver of the Ford had broken bones and was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital Southeast, while a 12 -year-old with broken nose, a 5-year-old with a broken arm and the third child, who had minor injuries, were taken to Memorial Hermann hospital downtown. It was unclear what injuries the other adult had.





Several hours later, Sandoval and the four children with him, all between the ages 3-6, showed up with major injuries at Memorial Hermann Hospital Southeast.

Victor Senties, spokesman for the Houston Police Department, said Sandoval showed signs of intoxication.