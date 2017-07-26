NO CHICKEN HERE: An armed Wingstop employee shot an alleged robber near the U of H campus overnight

Police are looking into the developing story of an armed fast-food worker who opened fire on an alleged robber late last night.

RELATED: Holding a unique sign and injured overnight, HPD is investigating the shooting of a panhandler in Northwest Houston

An armed Wingstop worker shot and wounded a man who police say robbed the restaurant at around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night near the University of Houston campus.

Customers were forced to run to the back of the store when the suspect entered and demanded cash.

When the assailant ran out of the store, a Wingstop employee chased after him with a gun, wounding him.





“At some point he felt he was in fear of his life. He had a pistol and fired shots at the suspect,” said Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department. “The suspect contributed to run west toward the TSU campus.”

Officers then found the wounded suspect, who remains in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RELATED: Shot and killed in front of her daughter, police say a slain Houston mother was just an innocent bystander