No longer contained by the roadways, Houston traffic is leaping from the streets and into our homes

Residents in northwest Houston got an unwelcome wake-up call just after midnight on Thursday when a truck crashed into their homes.

“I was just sleeping, heard a noise, got up saw the truck and fence on the ground,” resident Kevin Delcid said in an interview with ABC13 Eyewitness News.

RELATED: Crews begin work on 610 interchange near I-69/US 59

The incident happened near Yale Street and Lelay Circle; officials say the truck was driving along Main Street when it crossed over Yale and onto Lelay.

Once it left Main Street, the truck crashed into a fence, struck two homes and crashed into a car.





Authorities arrested the driver on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

No one was hurt in the crash, though authorities said the driver narrowly escaped death:

A shard of the broken fence shattered the truck’s windshield, nearly impaling the driver.

RELATED: These videos of Houston traffic prove even traffic is bigger in Texas

The accident left a mess behind, with a broken fence, two damaged homes and a car in need of repairs.

Witnesses say the damaged homes were also flooded by Harvey, compounding the damage.