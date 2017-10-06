Rare Houston

No longer contained by the roadways, Houston traffic is leaping from the streets and into our homes

Article will continue after advertisement

Residents in northwest Houston got an unwelcome wake-up call just after midnight on Thursday when a truck crashed into their homes.

“I was just sleeping, heard a noise, got up saw the truck and fence on the ground,” resident Kevin Delcid said in an interview with ABC13 Eyewitness News.

RELATED: Crews begin work on 610 interchange near I-69/US 59

The incident happened near Yale Street and Lelay Circle; officials say the truck was driving along Main Street when it crossed over Yale and onto Lelay.

Once it left Main Street, the truck crashed into a fence, struck two homes and crashed into a car.


Authorities arrested the driver on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

No one was hurt in the crash, though authorities said the driver narrowly escaped death:

A shard of the broken fence shattered the truck’s windshield, nearly impaling the driver.

RELATED: These videos of Houston traffic prove even traffic is bigger in Texas

The accident left a mess behind, with a broken fence, two damaged homes and a car in need of repairs.

Witnesses say the damaged homes were also flooded by Harvey, compounding the damage.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Tags
Advertisement
Loading...
Advertisement