North Houston police chase ends in twisted crash

A police chase through northwest Houston ended when the suspect crashed his vehicle into three others, including a pickup truck, SUV and an 18-wheeler.

According to authorities, the suspect had felony warrants out for his arrest. When police went to serve the warrants, the suspect allegedly tried to evade them by speeding away.

Police started the pursuit in the 1800 block of 26th Street near the Heights at 1:50 p.m.

During the chase, the suspect’s vehicle smashed into three others at the corner of Tidwell and Wheatley, just north of the 610 Loop.





RELATED: The man who set fire to the Victoria Islamic church will be charged with a hate crime

A compact car was completely demolished, while the SUV and pickup truck were both heavily damaged. The pickup truck had flipped over onto the 18-wheeler.

The suspect has been arrested.

One of the drivers who was hit has been taken to the hospital, and the driver of the SUV was treated at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler didn’t require treatment.