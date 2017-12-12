The popular jewelry-and-more mecca Charming Charlie is reportedly dealing with financial issues.
RELATED: It’s last call for Houston-based Joe’s Crab Shack
The Houston-based company, facing debt in a competitive brick and mortar marketplace, recently filed for bankruptcy protection and plans to reorganize its operations, which, according to its website, span some 375 stores across the country.
In a news release, the company explained how it is entering “a restructuring support agreement with most of its lenders and shareholders:”
“Our goal is to move through this process quickly and emerge as a stronger, more focused organization that is better positioned to succeed in the rapidly changing retail environment,” interim CEO Lana Krauter said in a statement.
Company officials said creditors are providing $20 million in new financing, as well as a $35 million loan.
RELATED: Foreclosures and the number of shuttered businesses around town are set to rise, but it might not be all bad news for Houston’s economy