Not to be confused with the Russian leaders, a former Shell exec is now the Czar of Harvey Recovery

As Houston continues to recover from Hurricane Harvey, city leaders are looking to streamline the operations through a master point-person who excels at coordinating complex efforts.

Enter former Shell CEO Marvin Odum.

Late last week, Mayor Turner announced the appointment of the former oil exec as Harvey’s chief recovery officer, citing Odum’s distinguished career coordinating with city, state and federal agencies as part of his ultimate decision:





“A singular person, who has the singular responsibility of leading the recovery efforts, as we move forward,” Turner said. “What I’m asking Marvin to do is to help us get out of our comfort zone, and put those things out there that we know can make a difference and then help to drive the public and the private sector to get it done.”

During Thursday’s press conference, Turner noted Odum will not take a salary:

“This coordination is going to be necessary to make sure we take advantage of that in a way that it gets to the right places, at the right time for the maximum impact.”

