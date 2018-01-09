The reason for a sports reporter’s concerning disappearance over the weekend has been revealed to the public.

Many feared the worst when Texas A&M University football reporter Courtney Roland, 26, could not be located over the weekend. Her roommate said that she texted about a strange man following her in a Walgreens and all the way to her home in a blue truck. Her mother said that she received a strange message from Roland’s phone, which read, “hello the owner of this phone Courtney. I am buying an iPad.”





Roland’s 2010 white Jeep Cherokee was also spotted near the Galleria mall, and her purse was seen at a local business.

Police announced on Monday morning that Roland was found near a Chick-fil-A near the Galleria. They said she appeared unharmed.

CBS News reports that Roland was in a state of confusion brought on by her medication. She was unaware that she was reported missing and lost track of time. She also sent a message to her mother from an iPad when she could not find her phone — her phone was in her Jeep with her other belongings.

Roland was seen walking under an interstate overpass with a few bumps and bruises on her.

“When our people were talking with her she seemed pretty confused about everything,” explained police Lt. Manuel Cruz Jr. “We do not suspect any foul play or any kind of suspicious activity attached to this incident.”

Roland is a football reporter for AggieYell.com and was covering Texas Team Elite football camp just before she was reported missing.

Houston police asked the public to help locate Roland. Others joined the efforts, including Gov. Greg Abbott.

We are investigating this missing person's case. We encourage anyone with information on Ms. Courtney Roland's whereabouts to call our Missing Person's Unit at 832-394-1840 #hounews CC7 https://t.co/bN6Y6kYMKS — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

Others joined the efforts by sharing pictures and other information about Roland.

Our friend and colleague @Rivals, Courtney Roland, is currently missing in the Houston area. If you have any information or have seen her at all, please contact the HPD missing person line at 832-394-1840. pic.twitter.com/66kKDPenRT — Matt Clare (@MattClareRivals) January 8, 2018

The hashtag #HelpFindCourtney was started online to assist with updates on the search.

Thank Jesus! Courtney Roland has been found by the Houston Police. Thank you to everybody for your prayers and please respect the family at this time #HelpFindCourtney — Brian Perroni (@Perroni247) January 8, 2018

