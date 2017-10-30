Officers shot a Houstonian this weekend, but he was warned

The Associated Press, update date 9:50 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police are investigating the shooting of a man by officers during a confrontation.

Authorities say officers were responding Saturday to a call of a man pointing a gun at people in a supermarket parking lot.

Police Chief Art Acevedo says when police found him, he refused their orders, reached for his weapon and was shot. He was struck three times.

The man, identified only as a 24-year-old, is hospitalized in critical condition.





None of the officers were hurt.

