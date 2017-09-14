Officials are trying to get something called the “Ike Dike” built

After Hurricane Harvey came through and devastated southeast Texas, officials are lobbying Congress for a coastal barrier wall that will staunch the flow of water from Galveston Bay.

Nicknamed the Ike Dike, the wall would create a “coastal spine” that could be manipulated to control the flow of water. Mayor Sylvester Turner appealed to Congress Tuesday to fund the wall, which would come with an estimated $11.5 million price tag.

“We know there is going to be another storm,” said Turner. “And the intensity of these storms are increasing. And, quite frankly, if we’re going to be smart, then we’re going to factor in mitigation.”





Meanwhile, state leaders are looking into the viability of the controversial project, which has been long-debated.