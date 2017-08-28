Officials: If your house is flooding, go to the roof, not the attic

More and more reports come in of high water rescues as Hurricane Harvey continues to mercilessly pour rain on Houston.

Southeast Houston in particular is subject to dangerously high floodwaters, and officials are warning people not to make the mistake of sheltering in the attic if water should enter their homes. Berry Bayou, Beamer Ditch, Turkey Creek, portions of Clear Creek, Vince Bayou, Little Vince Bayou in Pasadena and more got over a foot of water in a matter of hours.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo has warned people not to get into their attic unless they have a means of breaking through to the roof. If you can’t break your way out, or don’t have some kind of door to the outside, you could become trapped with no way to escape.





Instead of their attics, people should head to their roof to wait for rescue. Officials say to call 911, and stay on the line if you don’t get a response or the call drops. The Coast Guard and National Guard are also aiding in rescue efforts.

