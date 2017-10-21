On and off the field, the Texans’ rookie QB is already making a big name for himself in Houston

They say honey attracts more flies than vinegar, and there may be no better representation of this old adage than Houston Texans’ rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Make a name for himself in the NFL, recently, Watson made a big play off the field, reportedly partnering with Habitat for Humanity and a local furniture store to donate furniture to 176 homes damaged by floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey.

Donation recipients said Watson also took some time to talk with some of the families affected by the storm, including several super fan children.

Coming off a 33-17 win over the Cleveland Browns, this week, the Texans were graced with a ‘bye,’ which Watson took as an opportunity to give back to his new community.





“The hurricane kind of made everyone have to start over,” Watson said in an interview with a local TV station, “but I think they’re going to be able to regroup and make it stronger and make it a better home than it was even supposed to be before.”

Watson is no stranger to charitable contributions, donating his first Texans game check to cafeteria workers at the Texans practice facility who lost their homes in the hurricane.

Some say his donation to Habitat for Humanity reflects his lifelong history with the charity:

At 11 years old, he and his family moved from a public housing project into a furnished home provided to them by Habitat for Humanity volunteers and former NFL running back Warrick Dunn.

During his playing days at Clemson University, he reportedly organized volunteer drives with his teammates and, paying forward his own blessings, built homes for those in need.

On top of his contributions to the community, the rookie quarterback is also earning recognition on the field:

According to League stats, in the first six regular season games, Watson threw for 15 touchdowns and almost 1,300 yards, with only five interceptions. He has also rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

While the Texans may struggle on the field this year without defensive powerhouses J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus, both out for the season with injuries, Watson’s athletic talent and his generosity may inspire Texans fans with what they really need:

Hope.