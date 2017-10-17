On this day 28 years ago, Houston was forever changed by a Tejano superstar

Although murder ended her life, Superstar Tejano icon Selena will live on in the hearts of her fans across Texas and the world forever.

RELATED: Watch footage of beloved singer Selena found after more than 20 years

In honor of the 28th anniversary of Selena’s debut solo album, Google showed its love for the Tejano superstar by replacing their logo with a sketch of Selena.

If you press the “play” button in the sketch, you can watch a short cartoon about the singer’s life.





Her self-titled album ‘Selena’ hit stored on October 17, 1989, launching her celebrated career.

Set to the hit “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom,” the doodle recreates Selena’s rise to stardom; it also includes nods to Selena’s favorite things, including pizza and white roses.

Selena’s family reportedly helped Google create the sketch, and the singer’s sister Suzette Quintanilla — who also played the drums for her sister — said her sister would be thrilled:

“What a great way to celebrate an icon. I think it will bring great joy to all her fans who follow her and look up to her as a role model,” Suzette said in an interview. “Selena would be so excited. It’s such an honor.”

As part of the celebration of her life and work, Google also put together an exclusive Selena collection for their online Arts and Culture Exhibit, which includes personal facts, photographs and fan art of the singer.

RELATED: 22 years after her murder, Selena’s legacy lives on

After October 17, you can revisit the doodle forever in the Google doodle archives.

For more information about the Google exhibit, you can watch a Google interview with Suzette Quintanilla: