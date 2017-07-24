On Tuesday, Houston City Council will consider whether to award $85,000 to an unarmed man shot with alleged excessive force during a 2013 raid

On Tuesday, Houston City Council will vote on whether to award George Ralph Benard, 43, $85,000, after he was shot in the abdomen by police during a 2013 raid.

Bernard sustained injuries when he ran to another room of his parent’s house during the situation.

He filed a suit against the city and the Houston Police Department, which were both dismissed; however, his suit against Ferdinand Rodriguez Jr., the officer who shot him, was not.





The issue remaining in pending the lawsuit against Officer Rodriguez Jr. is whether he used excessive force against Benard in the shooting.

Benard was unarmed during the raid, and the city is reportedly seeking to settle the case.

If he wins the case, it would be the second city payment in a month related to HPD officer-involved shootings.

The other, a payment of $260,000 to the family of Kenny Releford, was the largest settlement paid in connection with an officer shooting in the last seven years.

Releford, a Navy veteran, was also found to be unarmed after he was fatally shot in 2012.