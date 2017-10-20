On what would have been his 67th birthday, Texas is remembering Tom Petty in a big way

BY Amanda O’Donnell, 1:03 p.m Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017
The City of Austin, by way of a proclamation by Mayor Steve Adler, has named Oct. 20 “Tom Petty Day,” KVUE reports.
The day, this Friday, would have marked the singer’s 67th birthday.
Below is the text of the proclamation issued by Adler:
“Be it known that, whereas, Tom Petty’s career in music spanned four decades. He has inspired generations through his dedication to creative expression, integrity, and authenticity. His style of music: a rock ‘n roll fusion of Beatles melodic song structure, Byrd’s harmonies, and Rolling Stones attitude, influenced artists all around the world, many of those in Austin. Whereas, there always was a Petty song to fit every life moment. Feeling heartbroken? There was “Even The Losers.” Cruising down the highway? There was “Runnin’ Down A Dream.” Someone giving you a tough time? There was “I Won’t Back Down.” Tom Petty’s songs provided the perfect escape that touched on relatable themes and connected audiences around the world. Whereas, we’re pleased to join listeners in paying tribute to Tom Petty and in recognizing the legacy he leaves for the next generation of artists. Now, therefore, I, Steve Adler, Mayor of the City of Austin, Texas, do hereby proclaim October 20th, 2017 as Austin Tom Petty Day.”
Petty died earlier this month after suffering a cardiac arrest.
The city was encouraged to designate the day in Petty’s honor by Austin’s Sun Radio, which will honor Petty with a day-long playlist.
