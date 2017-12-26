Menu
A woman was found dead and a man critically injured at a southwest Houston game room Monday night.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a club in the 13100 block of Hillcroft near Dunlap at around 11 p.m.


Once they arrived, authorities found a woman’s body on the street, and a trail of blood leading to a nearby game room. After gaining access with a sledgehammer, they found a critically injured man, who had been shot.

The man was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police think the woman was arguing with another man before the shooting began.

This is a developing story as police review the surveillance footage from inside the game room capturing the shootout.

