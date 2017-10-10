One HISD school board candidate has a backup job rapped up if things don’t work out in the election

HISD school board candidate Gerry Monroe says he is tired of watching scandal after scandal play out in Houston’s education system.

After years of watching schools close and news reports of indecent behavior on the part of officials, Monroe announced his candidacy for the District IX seat in August of this year.

The District IX seat, which represents Worthing, Madison, and Westbury High Schools, as well as their feeder patterns, is currently held by first-term trustee Wanda Adams.





Adams, who served as board president, is in a heated race for reelection after voters became upset with her because of school closings, a failed bond proposal, scandals under her watch and a possible Texas Education Agency takeover.

Monroe is one of three candidates challenging Adams, along with Dr. Karla Brown and Charnelle Thompson.

A public education activist and founder of United Urban Alumni Alliance, Monroe brings opposition to the current school board practices.

But his spirit really shines through in his candidate jingle – a hip-hop song and music video, featured above, which he posted on his YouTube account.

Called “Take the Seat,” this hip-hop anthem is Monroe’s way of promising he is ready to fight for Houston’s students.

Since it dropped, reactions are proving overwhelmingly positive, with many joking Monroe may accidentally win a Grammy in his bid to win the school board election:

Election Day is November 7, so don’t forget to vote!