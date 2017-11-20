Chef Hugo Ortega, owner of Houston restaurant Hugo’s, was born poor in Mexico City.





“In Mexico, you’re born poor and you die poor. You know, there is no other way around,” he told CBS in an interview for the segment CBS Sunday Morning. But Ortega found one.

He hid aboard a freight train bound for the U.S. as a teenager, making it here and at first living on the streets. He took menial jobs to get himself by, eventually taking a job as a dishwasher at Backstreet Café.

He climbed the ranks at Backstreet, moving from dishwasher to busboy to grill cook. His boss Tracy Vaught noticed his talent for cooking, and encouraged him to attend formal school for it.

Ortega eventually became a chef and a legalized U.S. citizen through Reagan’s Amnesty Program. He also married Vaught. They have a daughter together, and have been married for 23 years. The couple now own eight restaurants in Houston.

“Houstonians absolutely have this belief that we don’t really care where you’re from, we want to know what you can do. And Hugo’s a great example of that,” said former Houston Mayor Anisse Parker in an interview.

Ortega was recently also awarded the James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Southwest this past spring, an award he’s been nominated for every year since 2012. Hugo’s was also named one of the 38 best restaurants in the U.S. by Eater.

Hugo Ortega has a lot to be grateful for, and it all started with drive, determination and a bit of talent, that mix that makes the American dream possible.

“America is the place to be,” Ortega told CBS. “To make sure that your dreams come true, to dream of something wonderful.”

