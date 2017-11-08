One little girl is heartbroken over Carlos Correa’s engagement, but she’s already stolen Houston’s

When Astros shortstop Carlos Correa surprised girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez with a proposal during the World Series Championship post-Game 7 interview, all of Houston joined in congratulating the happy couple.

Everyone, that is, except for one little girl who believed she lost the love of her life in the moment.

“Carlos Correa broke my heart,” Scarlet Sanchez said in a video recorded and posted to social media, leaning her head against someone’s shoulder for comfort.

“We’ll get over this together,” a voice tells her from behind the camera.





The minor league baseball fan’s sad reaction to her major league favorite player’s engagement is melting hearts all over Houston — including Correa’s and his fiancee’s.

Correa retweeted the video, now gone viral, with a sweet message for his young Crush City fan:

“My heart is melting. @DaniellaRdz1 said that she can share me only with you. Retweet so I can meet this cute little girl.”

Fans honored his request, retweeting the video over 6,000 times.

Optimistic, Scarlet said she knows exactly what she’ll say when she gets to meet Correa.

“You’re my hero,” she said to the player in an interview with a grin. “I want you to marry me with the heart.”

Correa appeared on Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, where many said they hoped to see Scarlet.

While her mother confirmed in an interview with ABC13 the show reached out to the family, the meeting did not occur on the late night show.

Plenty of other ball payers out there, Scarlet! Hang in there.