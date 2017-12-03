HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A driver in Texas tried to violate the high occupation vehicle lane by putting a mannequin in the front passenger seat, but Harris County deputies are no dummies.





Precinct 5 deputies are cracking down on toll violators and posted a photograph of the mannequin on its Facebook page.

According to the post, deputies found the mannequin while reviewing video on Nov. 30.

So while the driver saved $3.20 in tolls, it will be much more costly, as the driver will be assessed “a day of work for court and up to $150 in legal fines.”

Here was the full police statement on the traffic stop: