HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A driver in Texas tried to violate the high occupation vehicle lane by putting a mannequin in the front passenger seat, but Harris County deputies are no dummies.
Precinct 5 deputies are cracking down on toll violators and posted a photograph of the mannequin on its Facebook page.
According to the post, deputies found the mannequin while reviewing video on Nov. 30.
So while the driver saved $3.20 in tolls, it will be much more costly, as the driver will be assessed “a day of work for court and up to $150 in legal fines.”
Here was the full police statement on the traffic stop:
Precinct 5 Toll Road deputies are cracking down on dummies!
Deputies found this mannequin in the front passenger seat of a vehicle flying through the HOV lane. This mannequin may have saved the driver on time and a $3.20 toll fee today, but it will cost her a day of work for court and up to $150 in legal fines.