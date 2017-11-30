Menu
I-45 drivers, beware:

According to recent announcement by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), driving through downtown may be getting a little bit dicier:


The I-45 northbound to US-59 northbound highway connector in downtown is going to be down for six months.

Reportedly starting tomorrow, crews will block off the connector ramp, all part of a $30 million project to remodel the entire interchange, including SH-288.

TxDOT said the goal will be for the ramp to move further south and to move the left-side northbound exit to the right side.

The entire re-construction is slated to be finished in the second quarter of 2019.

Hang in there, Houston.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
