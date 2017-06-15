One of Houston’s most popular museums will be temporarily closing next year

The Menil Collection, the Renzo Piano-designed masterpiece of a museum in Houston’s Montrose district, will close for an undetermined period of time next year in order to undergo refurbishments to its public spaces.

RELATED: A big fan of Houston brought the Bayou City to New York Fashion Week last year, but the collection wasn’t exactly inspired for free

The museum, opened in 1987 , will sand and refinish its iconic pine floors, which run throughout the museum’s long hallways and galleries, starting in February 2018, with museum administrators aiming for the venue to reopen in the fall.





“Because the pattern of the floor in the main foyer and corridor stretches the full length of the building, the entire floor must be refurbished at one time,” according to the museum. “After 30 years of constant use, the floor will be restored to the appearance it had when the building opened.”

Despite the museum’s impending closure, adjacent attractions including the Cy Twombly Gallery, Richmond Hall, the Byzantine Fresco Chapel and the Rothko Chapel will remain open. The new Menil Drawing Institute, set to open Oct. 7, will also be unaffected by the main museum’s temporary closing.

RELATED: Houston’s Menil Collection may not have existed without Hitler.

In addition to the floor revamp, the fire-detection system throughout the facility will be updated.