Officials said they arrested a suspect who made the list of Texas’ Ten Most Wanted sex offenders in Houston last week.

Police reportedly took John Wayne Stoneham, 49, into custody at a location near downtown Houston, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.





Authorities said Stoneham arrest came after a May 2017 parole violation, in which he reportedly left a halfway house and failed to complete his registration as a sex offender.

Stoneham’s police record is said to contain a long history of sexual assault and criminal activity:

In 1985, at the age of 17, a court convicted Stoneham of indecency with a child-sexual contact after an incident with a 13-year-old girl in Grimes County north of Houston.

In 1991, records show he again faced legal convicted for burglary of a habitation with Intent to Commit Sexual Assault after he twice broke into a 25-year-old Pasadena woman’s apartment.

Stoneham received a sentence of 25 years in state prison, but made parole in 2012.

Authorities said they issued a warrant for his arrest after he left the Southeast Texas Transitional Center in northeast Houston on May 21, 2017; he also reportedly failed to comply with sex offender registration requirements in Harris County.

Stoneham’s arrest allegedly came as a result of a tip phoned in from the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline, which offered a $5,000 reward for Stoneham’s arrest.