Menu
burglaries sized Read this Next

Harris County Precinct 4 said they solved 150 car burglary cases with the arrest of 3 men
Advertisement

A Kingwood woman’s move to help Hurricane Harvey victims is working to keep those who lost their homes to the storm warm this winter.


As cold air moves across the region, residents whose homes sustained severe damage during Harvey were left coping with insufficient shelter and heating. Thanks to the efforts of Kim Benz, however, fewer storm victims will be cold inside their temporary shelter.

RELATED: City of Houston delivers another blow to storm damaged properties

Benz, who is the relief coordinator for Journey Church, is collecting heaters, blankets and warm coats to distribute to those in need in her Kingwood community.

“I was sitting here one day and I was like, there are so many people living in campers and trailers and homes with no walls, and it just dawned on me they needed space heaters,” Benz told KPRC.

With Benz leading the way, Journey Church joined together to gather donations, and others are taking notice. As Benz was piling up heaters to purchase in a Lowe’s, a man decided to add one to the haul after learning their purpose.

RELATED: Police arrest Harvey survivor accused of stealing from church shelter

Journey Church is distributing items donated for storm victims, including items provided by J.J. Watt’s foundation. Benz also created an Amazon wishlist, which allows those who wish to donate an easy option for donating a blanket.

One woman takes action to help those still in the cold from Hurricane Harvey AP Photo/David Goldman
Author placeholder image About the author:
Advertisement

Rare Studio

4-year-old Texas boy warms hearts by singing birthday song to his sister in heaven

4-year-old Texas boy warms hearts by singing birthday song to his sister in heaven

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Authorities say the alleged ringleader of ATM theft spree is in their custody

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

Alleged Houston-based Islamic State supporter to be sentenced this week

A love triangle reportedly ended in murder of an ex-girlfriend in northeast Houston

A love triangle reportedly ended in murder of an ex-girlfriend in northeast Houston

A new lion sleeps tonight at the Houston Zoo

A new lion sleeps tonight at the Houston Zoo

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement