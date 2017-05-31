One wounded outside club in overnight drive-by shooting

One employee was wounded when a person in a car opened fire on a group outside a southwest Houston bar overnight.

Police were called to Foxxy’s Bikini Sports Bar and Grill in the 1100 block of South Post Oak Road, where they discovered the injured employee.

A group of employees and customers had assembled outside the adult entertainment venue when the a rider in the car shot into the crowd.

Police are hoping a surveillance video will bring them more leads. They currently do not have a good description of the suspect’s vehicle, which was last seen fleeing the scene going south on Post Oak.