“Orbit Juice” is just one of the creative plays Houston restaurants are serving lure in Astros fans

Houston restaurants and bars are catching World Series fever, and they’re making sure to pass it along to their clientele.

Several restaurants are discounting menu items and creating drink specials to draw in rabid Astros fans during the Fall Classic. The specials range from ballpark classics, such as hot dogs and burgers, to customized cocktails for this historic occasion.

Bosscat Kitchen and Libations on 4310 Westheimer Road has crafted its own special libation to celebrate the Astros winning their first American League pennant. Their take on the Paloma cocktail, dubbed “Orbit Juice,” includes tequila, bitters, citrus and grapefruit. In addition to the $8 Orbit Juice, Bosscat is also offering $5 Texas draft beers during the games.





RELATED: Chef visits Indian restaurant in Houston known for handmade sweets

Just two miles down Westheimer from Bosscat, Beaver’s is also offering $2 Houston craft beers during the games. Patrons who wear Astros gear can enjoy brews from Saint Arnold, Karbach, Lone Pint and more. Beaver’s is also discounting its “Knocked Up Queso” from $12 down to only $2.

A Montrose fixture is also getting in on the World Series festivities. The Burger Joint on 2703 Montrose Boulevard is offering a “Crush City” foot-long hot dog. The dog comes topped with chopped bacon, jalapeno peppers and the restaurant’s trademark macaroni and cheese– all for just $8.50.

RELATED: Houston restaurants give back to the community, lead recovery efforts

For those who want to get a bite just across the street from Minute Maid Park, there’s Osso & Kristalla on 1515 Texas Avenue. The Jim Crane-owned Italian restaurant is offering half-priced burgers, $5 Italian sausage hot dogs, $5 canned beer and $3 draft beer– all affordable options for those who can’t get tickets to see the Jim Crane-owned Astros take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.