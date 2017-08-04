Out of work seeking $1 billion, an adult film star is suing Facebook in a Houston court for their alleged inaction to remove defamatory content

A former adult film star is suing a social media giant and its chief executive officer for $1 billion.

Paree La’Tiejira, known in the adult film world as Lady Paree, filed the federal lawsuit against Facebook and its CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a Houston federal court earlier this week, citing allegations of intentional infliction of emotional distress caused by posts falsely referring to her as a transgendered woman.

The 42-year-old maintains she is a biological female and says the statements posted on her Facebook page caused catastrophic damage to her career in the adult film industry, with event promoters, film producers and directors no longer offering to hire her due to the false transgender claims.





La’Tiejira also alleges the posts placed her in physical danger, claiming visitors posted harassing messages, hate posts and even death threats to her page after Facebook moderators and Zuckerberg allowed the posts to stay up for up to six months, which led to irreparable mental and emotional harm.

Additionally, she filed a similar case against Leisure Time Entertainment, an adult film production company, alleging the company posted false statements about her biological sex.

The court hearing this particular case eventually found La’Tiejira was born female and never received gender reassignment surgery, ultimately awarding $2.5 million in compensatory and $50,000 in punitive damages.

While the lawsuit does not point to any posts or stories specifically detrimental to her career or mental health, the suit does name “Kyle Anders” as one of the posters, as well as several hypothetical placeholder parties, known as ” defendants A, B, C.”

On her Facebook page, La’Tiejira lists her occupation as “unemployed.”

Of course, according to the Internet Adult Film Database, her last role was in 1997.