Out-smoked and stoned, Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson share a friendship based on music, weed and fried, delicious chicken

Most music fans can’t imagine two genres more different than classic Willie Nelson country and Snoop Dogg rap.

RELATED: The beauty of nature really shines when Snoop Dogg narrates “Planet Earth”

These styles practically define the term “culture clash,” so it’s difficult to imagine fans of one genre getting along with fans of the other.

However, opposites attract, and the two legends of their respective genres recently formed a powerful — and…highly unlikely — bond over their mutual love of all things marijuana.

The friendship between 84-year-old country music legend Willie Nelson and 45-year-old West Coast hip-hop pioneer Snoop Dogg spans race, age, geography and musical styles:





In 2008, Snoop asked Nelson to appear on his recording of “My Medicine.” When Snoop offered to send the material to Nelson, Nelson suggested Snoop join him in Amsterdam for his show on April 20, or 4-20 as it’s more popularly known among stoners.

The country crooner and the hip-hop legend bonded over a friendly game of dominoes and a serious smoke session.

“He’s whooping my ass at dominoes,” Snoop said, “but at the same time, he’s passing me a paper, a cigar, a vape, a bong and a little Volcano. So I’m like, ‘This old man is really trying to challenge me right now!’”

After the smoke session, both legends caught a case of the munchies. They went to a Kentucky Fried Chicken drive-thru in Amsterdam and bought at least two buckets of the Colonel’s finest.

“We stick our hand in at the same time and we grab the same piece of chicken,” Snoop said. “I look at Willie, and I’m like, ‘That’s you dog, my bad.’ That was one of the greatest moments of my life, when me and Willie Nelson grabbed the same piece of chicken at the same damn time.”

The pair went on to collaborate on several other tracks, including “Superman” from Snoop’s 2011 album “Doggumentary” and “Roll Me Up” on Nelson’s “Heroes” album in 2012.

RELATED: Brad Pitt tells GQ he wants to get high with Willie Nelson

When Nelson was arrested in 2010 for marijuana possession, Snoop let his rage loose when asked about the arresting officer:

“If you’ve got a problem with Willie Nelson, you’ve got a problem with me.”