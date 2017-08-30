Owner of the Houston Rockets makes enormous donation to Harvey relief

Yesterday Leslie Alexander, owner of the Houston Rockets, announced he’d be donating $10 million to help the victims of Harvey. He’d already pledged four millian to the fund, started by Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Houston Chronicle reporter Jonathan Feigen announced the donation on Twitter Tuesday. Feigen covers the sports beat for the Chronicle, specifically the Houston Rockets. Originally, Alexander had pledged to donate $4 million, but told Mayor Sylvester Turned he’d be upping it to $10 million on Tuesday, according to TMZ.





Rockets owner Leslie Alexander has told @SylvesterTurner he will up his donation from the $4 million he announced to $10 million. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) August 29, 2017

When Alexander announced his first donation, the Rockets released a statement saying, “Our hearts are heavy seeing the devastation that so many of our friends, family and neighbors are experiencing.”

Some people felt the need to point out after the announcement that compared to Alexander’s total net worth, 10 million was a relatively small donation.

One reply to Feigen’s tweet read, “the equivalent of someone with a $100,000 net worth giving $50…………..not exactly incredible by most measurements,” To say that’s in poor taste would be an understatement, and a lot of people felt the same way. “Dude makes arithmetical mistake using a calculator (!) Types buncha dots… lets me know Leslie Alexander is cheap.. Incredible achievement!” someone shot back in response.

