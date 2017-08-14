Parents are incensed after not receiving school uniforms they paid for

A local group of parents is outraged that uniforms they had ordered for their children are nowhere to be found.

RELATED: Parents are furious after a school said kids can pay $100 to skip the lunch line

At least 12 parents have complained to the Better Business Bureau about the company, Parker School Uniforms. Some families have received parts of their orders, while others have placed orders that are backlogged.

A staffer at the company referred inquiries to its corporate office. A PR rep for the company said in a statement:





“Serving families at this busy time of year has been our privilege for more than 80 years.

“That’s why we especially regret the frustration and inconvenience that some customers have experienced this summer due to delivery delays.”

RELATED: Parents dress down headteacher after England school bans skirts

Parker, which has six stores throughout the Houston area, is now telling customers that they can cancel their orders. The company also provided them with a $25 gift card code they can use on future orders.