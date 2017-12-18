Menu
A 4-year-old Texas boy who reportedly survived a near-debilitating dog attack is recovering thanks to doctors at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, according to a profile in People Magazine.


As the boy recovers, his parents are warning others about the dangers posed by family dogs:

His family says Zion Alexander and his cousin tossed a ball outside their aunt’s house in Liberty, Texas, on December 8th when five dogs attacked.

According to the cousin, the aunt’s pitbull first attacked the little boy, and her other dogs soon followed, tearing into the child.

“The dogs are eating Zion!” the child shouted to their parents, according to an interview with People.

Investigators say the boy’s father Trevion Alexander saved his son’s life, after he broke up the dog fight; as the dog’s also bit at him, Alexander said he pulled his son free.

“When I saw Zion freed, I picked him up and ran into the house,”his mother Tiffany McHan said in an interview with PEOPLE. “There was blood everywhere. I didn’t think he was gonna make it. I remember him telling me, ‘Mommy, I’m okay. I’m okay.’”

Despite the boy’s assurances, his parents soon learned the extent of his injuries.

“His ears were all bitten up. His ears weren’t even attached,” McHan said in an interview. “We noticed he wasn’t moving the right side of his face. During surgery, they found out that the nerve that operates the side of his face was shredded.”

Doctors at Texas Children’s Hospital, which is ranked 4th in the nation for pediatric care, confirmed Zion suffered a fractured skull, internal damages to the right side of his head, injured ears and numerous lacerations.

Since one of the dogs bit through the boy’s ear canal, his family says he may not hear well even after he has recovered.

Although the parents say they do not blame the aunt, who is said to be very upset over Zion’s injuries, they are questioning her decision to keep the dog’s at her home, which she reportedly continued to do in the days after the incident.

This is reportedly the second tragedy to touch the family this year after they lost their home to Harvey.

If you’d like to donate to Zion’s recovery, you can donate to the family’s Go Fund Me page, funds for which are reportedly going toward medical expenses.

Screen shot of Denise Howard’s GoFundMe page

You can also keep up with Zion’s mother also posts, who regularly updates about her son’s recovery on her Facebook page.

Get well soon, buddy!

