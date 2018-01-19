A failure at the Kirby Water Production Facility reportedly led the city to warn residents of Pearland living to the west of 288 about what’s coming out of their taps.





Please see a map of the affected areas for the Boil Water Notice. Only Pearland residents west of SH 288 are impacted. pic.twitter.com/7HgsJYySBk — City of Pearland (@COPearland) January 18, 2018

Officials said those in the affected area needed to boil water before washing your hands, brushing your teeth or drinking it, according to ABC.

But, like city personnel said they would, early this morning, Pearland officials lifted the boil.

RELATED: Construction of new connection promises to cut gridlock through Pearland

While, in the aftermath, water officials said there is no reason to believe harmful bacteria infected the water supply after the system failure, out of an abundance of caution, city leaders advised all residents in the affected area to follow the order for their own safety, emphasizing the need for children and seniors.

The lift Friday came following required tests of the water system.

To kill the bacteria, the notice advised residents to bring water to a “vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.”

After this state of sanitization, the water could then be allowed to cool and used for its intended purpose.

Although bottled water served as a substitute for some water requirements, the notice forced some businesses in the area to close their doors.

City officials said they will continue to communicate with the public through social media and through its website for anymore information on this and future citywide announcements.

RELATED: His son is a racist, but Pearland ISD’s board says they still want their superintendent