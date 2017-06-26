Perennial grocery store favorite H-E-B has bagged another honor

People really, really like San Antonio-based HEB Grocery Co.

That’s why, for the third year in a row, the Texas chain that includes spinoff Central Market has claimed the No. 1 spot on the 2017 Temkin Trust Ratings list, a compilation of consumers’ most-trusted companies.

Automaker Mercedes-Benz also tied for first.

The Waban, Mass.-based customer experience research and consulting firm’s annual list which “examines the trust that consumers have that an organization will operate on their behalf,” shows H-E-B scoring at 82 percent – compared with 80 percent in the previous two years.





Another San Antonio-based company also scored big on the list. USAA, the banking and insurance giant, landed in slots 3, 5 and 6 for its banking, insurance and credit card platforms.

Other grocers placing on this year’s top 20 list are Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix, in ninth place at 76 percent, and Hannaford, based in Scarborough, Maine, in 15th place at 74 percent.