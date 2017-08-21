Police are looking for three men in connection with killing of 20-year-old woman

Aluxes Mares was shot in the head and killed during a violent altercation outside a northwest Houston restaurant early Sunday.

Now, police are looking for three men seen outside Chula’s Sports Cantina who may have been responsible for her heinous death. Police say two separate types of shell casings were found at the scene, where more than 40 shots were fired, signaling there may be more than one shooter. Three guns are believed to have been used.





The Houston Police Department has released surveillance video of the men, who were involved in Mares’s death, as well as the shooting of her companion, James Butanda.

He is in critical condition at Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands.