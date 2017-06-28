Police are looking for two men who brazenly robbed an armored car in broad daylight

Two men are wanted for the theft of an armored car Tuesday morning in West University Place.

RELATED: Even in an armored vehicle, Houston traffic is still the most dangerous in the nation

The FBI has released pictures of the armed men, who are believed to have robbed a Garda World armored car employee as he was transferring money to a Bank of America branch at around 9:30 a.m.

Nearby, employees of businesses were frightened at the unusual activity.





“I immediately got my keys and I locked the store,” said store employee Lisa Kantoff. “I peer out and I don’t know what I’m looking for but there are many police cars and lights, and I see officers getting out of their cars, with guns loaded and ready to hunt someone down.”

RELATED: An armed robber walked in thinking he had it in the bag, then every customer pulled out a gun

The men fled in a grey SUV, heading west along Bellaire.

While perhaps not something one sees everyday, Houston is actually a hotbed of armored car robberies. According to recent FBI data, armored car drivers are 20 percent more likely to be robbed on the job in Houston than anywhere else in the nation.