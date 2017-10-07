Police are offering a $6,000 reward for information about maimed pit bull

The pit bull, later named Liberty, was found in June with unthinkable injuries.

Someone cut off both of her front paws.

Now, police in Porter want to speed the search for her attacker, offering a $6,000 reward to anyone with information regarding the incident.

Crime Stoppers officials said the dog, found in the 19100 block of Larry Wayne Street in Porter, was missing her two front paws.





Despite her injuries, Liberty is recovering and being fostered by Christi Fauver of Spring, who works as a dispatcher for Montgomery County Animal Control and was one of the first people who encountered the injured pup.

Anyone with information can contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).