Police are searching for a female suspect involved in a NW Houston shooting

An altercation between one woman and three others in a car outside an apartment in northwest Houston has claimed the life of one man, police say.

A woman approached a police officer at the Valero on the corner of Pinemont and Shepherd drives just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, alerting police that there was a shooting across the street and that a driver was shot.

Investigators said the car was seen in front of the Candlelight Manor Apartments earlier in the evening. According to police, a male driver and two female passengers were talking with another woman who was standing outside the vehicle in the street. She then fired several shots into the car.





Officers found a man dead inside the car; there were also two women inside who were later questioned by authorities.

The female shooting suspect is still at large.