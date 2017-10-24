Police are sharing an update after 4 teenagers led them on a chase post-robbery of a Houston T-Mobile store

The police did not receive a quiet Sunday night in Houston after reportedly responding to a burglary call at a T-Mobile store near The Galleria.

RELATED: In their latest display of perceived indestructibility, teens are posting videos of themselves jumping from a Lake Woodlands bridge

Once there, authorities said they witnessed four teens climb into a maroon car; they reportedly attempted to pull the vehicle over, but, instead, the kids led police on a chase.

At Hardy Road and Irvington Boulevard, about 10 miles away in North Houston, police said the driver lost control of the car and crashed into a concrete wall.





Authorities then reportedly arrested three of the teens, but said a fourth managed to escape.

RELATED: Popping off in traffic last week, authorities now know the identities of the west Houston Snapchat shooters

Meanwhile, police are investigating whether the incident is connected to a string of other burglaries at T-Mobile stores in the Houston area, including one overnight.

If you would like to share information on this developing situation, contact your local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.